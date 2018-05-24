Brewery told to stop making beer with hemp-derived extract - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Brewery told to stop making beer with hemp-derived extract

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Jim Furman, CEO of Black Hammer Brewing, poses for photos in front of barrels in San Francisco, Thursday, May 24, 2018. U.S. officials have ordered the San Francisco brewery to stop producing beer containing cannabidiol, the hemp-... (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Jim Furman, CEO of Black Hammer Brewing, poses for photos in front of barrels in San Francisco, Thursday, May 24, 2018. U.S. officials have ordered the San Francisco brewery to stop producing beer containing cannabidiol, the hemp-...
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Jim Furman, CEO of Black Hammer Brewing, pours a beer in San Francisco, Thursday, May 24, 2018. U.S. officials have ordered the San Francisco brewery to stop producing beer containing cannabidiol, the hemp-derived extract known as... (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Jim Furman, CEO of Black Hammer Brewing, pours a beer in San Francisco, Thursday, May 24, 2018. U.S. officials have ordered the San Francisco brewery to stop producing beer containing cannabidiol, the hemp-derived extract known as...
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A label for Toke Back To the Future, a speciality beer containing cannabidiol, is shown at Black Hammer Brewing in San Francisco, Thursday, May 24, 2018. U.S. officials have ordered the San Francisco brewery to stop producing beer... (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A label for Toke Back To the Future, a speciality beer containing cannabidiol, is shown at Black Hammer Brewing in San Francisco, Thursday, May 24, 2018. U.S. officials have ordered the San Francisco brewery to stop producing beer...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - U.S. officials have ordered a San Francisco brewery to stop producing a specialty beer containing cannabidiol, the hemp-derived extract known as CBD, because it lacks the proper permitting.

The U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau is allowing Black Hammer Brewing to sell the rest of the CBD beer it has already brewed, including an IPA called Toke Back Mountain that was introduced in 2017 in honor of the 4/20 marijuana holiday.

Like marijuana, hemp is a cannabis plant. But it contains very little THC, the compound that gives pot its high. CBD is seen by many as a health aid, though scientific proof is lacking.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday that the order to stop brewing cannabis beer was issued because the trade bureau requires special approval for non-standard beer ingredients.

The brewery plans to apply for the approval.

It's surprising what is considered standard and nonstandard in the American beer industry. Rose hips are standard but rosewater is not. Guava is standard, but not passion fruit.

Hemp is not on the standard list and neither are terpenes, the compounds that Black Hammer uses to give the beers its dank cannabis flavor.

"Our guests love the CBD beers, and we're pretty sad that we have to stop producing them," said owner Jim Furman.

Furman said he considers Hippie Hill, an imperial IPA, to be his greatest success of the eight CBD beers he has created.

"It's got the most dialed-in cannabis flavor profile," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Study: Some public pensions funds could run dry in downturn

    Study: Some public pensions funds could run dry in downturn

    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 20:32:26 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 6:58 PM EDT2018-05-24 22:58:21 GMT
    A new study finds that some public pension funds are in such bad shape that they might be totally depleted during an economic downturn.More >>
    A new study finds that some public pension funds are in such bad shape that they might be totally depleted during an economic downturn.More >>

  • Officials trade blame after teen arrested in officer's death

    Officials trade blame after teen arrested in officer's death

    Thursday, May 24 2018 6:43 PM EDT2018-05-24 22:43:17 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 6:58 PM EDT2018-05-24 22:58:14 GMT
    (Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Police officers console one another while waiting to get into the viewing for slain Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio in Nottingham, Md., Thursday, May 24, 2018. Caprio died Monday after she was run over b...(Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Police officers console one another while waiting to get into the viewing for slain Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio in Nottingham, Md., Thursday, May 24, 2018. Caprio died Monday after she was run over b...
    An officer's death has authorities in Maryland blaming each other for putting a troubled teen now charged with murder on home arrest.More >>
    An officer's death has authorities in Maryland blaming each other for putting a troubled teen now charged with murder on home arrest.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Ethics complaint filed over Gianforte assault

    APNewsBreak: Ethics complaint filed over Gianforte assault

    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-24 15:34:45 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 6:58 PM EDT2018-05-24 22:58:10 GMT
    (Gallatin County via AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 25, 2017 file booking photo provided by Gallatin County, Mont., shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., at the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Mont. Executive Director Nancy Keenan is askin...(Gallatin County via AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 25, 2017 file booking photo provided by Gallatin County, Mont., shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., at the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Mont. Executive Director Nancy Keenan is askin...
    The head of the Montana Democratic Party is asking for a congressional ethics investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied about his attack of a reporter last year.More >>
    The head of the Montana Democratic Party is asking for a congressional ethics investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied about his attack of a reporter last year.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly