BRG Burn Center shares grill safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Each year, more than 15,000 patients visit emergency rooms for burns involving grills. Baton Rouge General Regional Burn Center is sharing burn prevention tips to help prevent grilling accidents.
While people who have been severely burned should go to an emergency room or call 9-1-1 immediately, consultations from experts at BRG’s Regional Burn Center are also available by submitting pictures of burned areas securely online.
“It’s easy to associate burns with heater fires in the winter,” said Dr. Tracee Short, Baton Rouge General Regional Burn Center Medical Director. “Unfortunately, we see a lot of patients each summer with burns from grills, campfires and fireworks – which can all be prevented by using the right safety measures.”
With this weekend’s Memorial Day celebrations kicking off the summer, Dr. Short offers five simple burn safety tips.
BURN SAFETY TIPS
