Jury recommends $25M in Johnson & Johnson lawsuit

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A California jury delivered a $25.7 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit brought by a woman who claimed she developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.
Jurors in Los Angeles recommended $4 million in punitive damages Thursday after finding the company acted with malice, oppression or fraud.
A day earlier, the panel called for $21.7 million in compensatory damages for plaintiff Joanne Anderson, who suffers from mesothelioma, a lung cancer linked to asbestos exposure.
Johnson & Johnson was assigned 67 percent of the compensation payout, with the rest distributed among other defendants.
Johnson & Johnson said it's disappointed in the decision and will appeal.
"We will continue to defend the safety of our product because it does not contain asbestos or cause mesothelioma," Johnson & Johnson said in statement.
Anderson, 66, claimed Johnson & Johnson failed to adequately warn consumers that its powder contains asbestos and could cause cancer.
Johnson & Johnson "engaged in a multi-decade campaign wherein they hid testing data" from regulators, altered reports to make them more favorable and lied to consumers, said Chris Panatier, one of Anderson's trial attorneys.
Similar allegations have led to hundreds of lawsuits against the New Jersey-based company. Jury awards have totaled hundreds of millions of dollars.
Last year, a judge in Los Angeles tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.
The judge granted the company's request for a new trial, saying there wasn't convincing evidence that Johnson & Johnson acted with malice and the award for damages was excessive.
"Over the past 50 years, multiple independent, non-litigation driven scientific evaluations have been conducted by respected academic institutions and government bodies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and none have found that the talc in Johnson's Baby Powder contains asbestos," the company said Thursday.
___
Follow Weber at https://twitter.com/WeberCM
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the backgroundMore >>
Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the backgroundMore >>
About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the countryMore >>
About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the countryMore >>
A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia policeMore >>
A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia policeMore >>
U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jailsMore >>
U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jailsMore >>
President Donald Trump is out to discredit the Russia probe he now calls 'spygate'More >>
President Donald Trump is out to discredit the Russia probe he now calls 'spygate'More >>
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackMore >>
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackMore >>
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueMore >>
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueMore >>
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesMore >>
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesMore >>
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersMore >>
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersMore >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>