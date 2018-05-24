IAEA: Iran complying with nuclear deal, but could improve - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

IAEA: Iran complying with nuclear deal, but could improve

BERLIN (AP) - Iran appears to be complying with a 2015 deal with major powers that was meant to stop it from developing nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions, the United Nations nuclear watchdog said Thursday.

The United States pulled out of the pact earlier this month, and wants to impose tough sanctions on Iran, while European powers and Tehran say they are committed to keep working together to save the deal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in Vienna, in its first report since the U.S. withdrawal, that Iran continues to stay below the maximum level to which it can enrich uranium and appears to be fulfilling other obligations.

However, the agency criticizes in the report that Iran is slow when it comes to "complementary access" inspections, which are part of the deal.

"Timely and proactive cooperation by Iran in providing such access would ... enhance confidence," the report says.

European powers, including France, Britain and Germany, who are all signatories of the deal, hope that diplomacy and the promise of economic benefits might keep Iran in the fold of the nuclear deal that Europe sees as essential to security.

President Donald Trump had the United States withdraw from the deal because he thinks it fail to guarantee Americans safety from the risks posed by Iran.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Emails show deception by Nassar, USA Gymnastics

    Emails show deception by Nassar, USA Gymnastics

    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-05-24 14:42:05 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:25:44 GMT
    Emails show USA Gymnastics in 2015 came up with false excuses to account for the absence of a sports doctor who had been accused of sexually assaulting female athletes.More >>
    Emails show USA Gymnastics in 2015 came up with false excuses to account for the absence of a sports doctor who had been accused of sexually assaulting female athletes.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Ethics complaint made over 2017 reporter attack

    APNewsBreak: Ethics complaint made over 2017 reporter attack

    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-24 15:34:45 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:25:34 GMT
    (Gallatin County via AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 25, 2017 file booking photo provided by Gallatin County, Mont., shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., at the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Mont. Executive Director Nancy Keenan is askin...(Gallatin County via AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 25, 2017 file booking photo provided by Gallatin County, Mont., shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., at the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Mont. Executive Director Nancy Keenan is askin...
    The head of the Montana Democratic Party is asking for a congressional ethics investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied about his attack of a reporter last year.More >>
    The head of the Montana Democratic Party is asking for a congressional ethics investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied about his attack of a reporter last year.More >>

  • Disputed pipeline backed by Trump is focus of court hearing

    Disputed pipeline backed by Trump is focus of court hearing

    Thursday, May 24 2018 2:52 AM EDT2018-05-24 06:52:00 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:25:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file). FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, c...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file). FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, c...
    Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend the approval of TransCanada's disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project.More >>
    Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend the approval of TransCanada's disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly