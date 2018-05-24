Trump signs bill easing post-2008 crisis restraints on banks - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump signs bill easing post-2008 crisis restraints on banks

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for the "Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act," in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Washington. In a dramatic di... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for the "Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act," in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Washington. In a dramatic di...

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed into law a measure loosening key restraints for banks that came in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and Great Recession.

Trump savored the legislative triumph Thursday.

The Republican-led legislation cleared Congress on Tuesday with the help of some Democrats' votes and allowed Trump to realize his campaign pledge of dismantling the landmark Dodd-Frank law. The 2010 law was enacted by President Barack Obama and Democrats in Congress in response to the crisis that brought millions of lost jobs and foreclosed homes.

Trump notched the win on banking rules as reaction swirled over his abrupt diplomatic turn earlier Thursday in canceling next month's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump says, "This is truly a great day for America."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Emails show deception by Nassar, USA Gymnastics

    Emails show deception by Nassar, USA Gymnastics

    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-05-24 14:42:05 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:25:44 GMT
    Emails show USA Gymnastics in 2015 came up with false excuses to account for the absence of a sports doctor who had been accused of sexually assaulting female athletes.More >>
    Emails show USA Gymnastics in 2015 came up with false excuses to account for the absence of a sports doctor who had been accused of sexually assaulting female athletes.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Ethics complaint made over 2017 reporter attack

    APNewsBreak: Ethics complaint made over 2017 reporter attack

    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-24 15:34:45 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:25:34 GMT
    (Gallatin County via AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 25, 2017 file booking photo provided by Gallatin County, Mont., shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., at the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Mont. Executive Director Nancy Keenan is askin...(Gallatin County via AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 25, 2017 file booking photo provided by Gallatin County, Mont., shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., at the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Mont. Executive Director Nancy Keenan is askin...
    The head of the Montana Democratic Party is asking for a congressional ethics investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied about his attack of a reporter last year.More >>
    The head of the Montana Democratic Party is asking for a congressional ethics investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied about his attack of a reporter last year.More >>

  • Disputed pipeline backed by Trump is focus of court hearing

    Disputed pipeline backed by Trump is focus of court hearing

    Thursday, May 24 2018 2:52 AM EDT2018-05-24 06:52:00 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:25:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file). FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, c...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file). FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, c...
    Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend the approval of TransCanada's disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project.More >>
    Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend the approval of TransCanada's disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly