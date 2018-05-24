US average mortgage rates at 7-year highs; 30-year 4.66 pct. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US average mortgage rates at 7-year highs; 30-year 4.66 pct.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- In this April 23, 2018, file photo a for sale sign sits in front of a home in Jackson, Miss. On Thursday, May 24, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- In this April 23, 2018, file photo a for sale sign sits in front of a home in Jackson, Miss. On Thursday, May 24, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week, continuing at their highest levels in seven years amid the peak home buying season.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages was 4.66 percent, up from 4.61 percent last week. Pushing toward the significant 5 percent level, the new average benchmark rate was the highest since May 5, 2011. By contrast, the 30-year rate averaged 3.95 percent a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans increased to 4.15 percent from 4.08 percent last week.

To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week.

The average doesn't include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates. The fees on 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate mortgages were both unchanged at 0.4 percent.

The average rate for five-year adjustable-rate mortgages rose to 3.87 percent from 3.82 percent last week. The fee remained at 0.3 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: Ethics complaint made over 2017 reporter attack

    APNewsBreak: Ethics complaint made over 2017 reporter attack

    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-24 15:34:45 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-05-24 15:43:12 GMT
    (Gallatin County via AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 25, 2017 file booking photo provided by Gallatin County, Mont., shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., at the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Mont. Executive Director Nancy Keenan is askin...(Gallatin County via AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 25, 2017 file booking photo provided by Gallatin County, Mont., shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., at the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Mont. Executive Director Nancy Keenan is askin...
    The head of the Montana Democratic Party is asking for a congressional ethics investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied about his attack of a reporter last year.More >>
    The head of the Montana Democratic Party is asking for a congressional ethics investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied about his attack of a reporter last year.More >>

  • Judge suspended for courthouse affair with social worker

    Judge suspended for courthouse affair with social worker

    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-05-24 14:32:18 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-05-24 15:42:22 GMT
    Massachusetts' highest court has indefinitely suspended a judge who admitted to having an affair with a clinical social worker that included sexual encounters at the courthouse.More >>
    Massachusetts' highest court has indefinitely suspended a judge who admitted to having an affair with a clinical social worker that included sexual encounters at the courthouse.More >>

  • Senate primary splits Arizona conservatives between 2 icons

    Senate primary splits Arizona conservatives between 2 icons

    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-05-24 07:02:25 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-05-24 15:36:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this May 17, 2018, photo, Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward talks about her platform policies at a Scottsdale Tea Party event in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement -...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this May 17, 2018, photo, Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward talks about her platform policies at a Scottsdale Tea Party event in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement -...
    Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement - former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state senator Kelli Ward - in the GOP Senate primary.More >>
    Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement - former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state senator Kelli Ward - in the GOP Senate primary.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly