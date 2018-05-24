Judge suspended for courthouse affair with social worker - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge suspended for courthouse affair with social worker

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts' highest court has indefinitely suspended a judge who admitted to having an affair with a clinical social worker that included sexual encounters at the courthouse.

The Supreme Judicial Court said Thursday that Judge Thomas Estes is suspended without pay effective June 15.

The court says the Commission on Judicial Conduct can share documents in the case with the Legislature, which can decide whether to remove him from the bench.

Estes' lawyer says they're disappointed in the decision and Estes is weighing his options.

Tammy Cagle has accused Estes of pressuring her into performing oral sex on him in his chambers and her home.

Estes says their relationship was consensual and denies harassing her.

The high court said the judge's positive evaluations "cannot repair the damage to the judicial system" caused by his wrongdoing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

