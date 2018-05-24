UK lawmakers slam 'unsatisfactory' progress in Brexit talks - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK lawmakers slam 'unsatisfactory' progress in Brexit talks

LONDON (AP) - Lawmakers scrutinizing Britain's exit from the European Union say progress in trade talks with the bloc is "highly unsatisfactory," and that the country may have to stay in the tariff-free EU customs union for years after Brexit.

The Exiting the European Union Committee says in a report Thursday that time is running out to set up new trade arrangements, and staying in the customs union may be "the only viable plan."

Britain is due to leave the EU in March 2019, followed by a 20-month transition period. The committee says it's unlikely new customs procedures will be ready by the time the transition ends in December 2020.

Committee chairman Hilary Benn says Britain will probably have to remain in a customs union "until alternative arrangements can be put in place."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Uber ends self-driving program in Arizona after fatal crash

    Uber ends self-driving program in Arizona after fatal crash

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-05-23 17:43:18 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-05-24 13:55:35 GMT
    Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)
    Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)

    Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles.

    More >>

    Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles.

    More >>

  • Wyoming courts tech behind cryptocurrency to entice business

    Wyoming courts tech behind cryptocurrency to entice business

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:03 AM EDT2018-05-23 07:03:06 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-05-24 13:55:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mead Gruver). In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the networ...(AP Photo/Mead Gruver). In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the networ...
    Companies flock to register in Wyoming after bold push for hyped new technology but results remain virtual.More >>
    Companies flock to register in Wyoming after bold push for hyped new technology but results remain virtual.More >>

  • Amazon urged not to sell facial recognition tool to police

    Amazon urged not to sell facial recognition tool to police

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:12:44 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-05-24 13:55:08 GMT
    The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.More >>
    The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly