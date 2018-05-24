Macron wants to make France gateway to Europe for tech firms - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Macron wants to make France gateway to Europe for tech firms

PARIS (AP) - French President Emmanuel Macron says his innovation policies aim to make France the gateway to Europe for tech companies.

Speaking in English in front of CEOs and other leaders of the tech industry, Macron said "France is changing like crazy so that we can say that France is back and you could choose France."

He said his labor changes have boosted investment in the country over the past year. Macron also pushed for tougher EU regulations and a European digital tax.

The speech at the Vivatech trade show in Paris comes a day after Macron met Facebook, Microsoft, Uber, IBM and other CEOs to discuss personal data protection and taxes, among other issues.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is to speak later in the day at Vivatech.

