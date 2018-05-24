EU imposes sales conditions on Russia's Gazprom

By RAF CASERT
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union on Thursday imposed obligations on Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom to improve the flow of gas at competitive prices in eastern EU nations, but did not fine the company.
EU Antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Gazprom will have to ease its hold on the market there, giving consumers "an effective tool to make sure that the price they pay is competitive."
Following three years of legal action, the decision means Gazprom will have to remove restrictions on customers to resell gas across borders and improve gas flows to members like Bulgaria and the Baltic nations.
If Gazprom breaks any of the obligations, the EU can impose a fine of up to 10 percent of the company's global turnover.
The issue is important to Eastern European countries, which import most of their gas from Russia and are worried about the political leverage that gives Moscow. The European Commission says Gazprom has used that market dominance to obtain advantages on price and to control the pipelines through which its gas flows.
Vestager acknowledged that some had been looking for a big fine on the Russian company "no matter the solution on the table," especially after the EU fined U.S. software giant Microsoft over half a billion euros five years ago.
"However, a fine would not have achieved all of our competition objectives in this case," she said, insisting that she was instead looking for Gazprom to change its practices and open up to EU rules of fair competition.
Gazprom said it was satisfied with Vestager's decision. "We believe that today's decision is the most reasonable outcome for the well-functioning of the entire European gas market," Gazprom's Deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev said in a statement carried by Russia's state Tass news agency.
The decision comes at a time of increasing tension between Russia and the EU, ranging from the annexation of Crimea in Ukraine to cyberattacks against EU nations.
___
Vladimir Isachenkov contributed from Moscow
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles.More >>
Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles.More >>
The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.More >>
The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.More >>
Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the backgroundMore >>
Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the backgroundMore >>
About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the countryMore >>
About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the countryMore >>
A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia policeMore >>
A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia policeMore >>
U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jailsMore >>
U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jailsMore >>
President Donald Trump is out to discredit the Russia probe he now calls 'spygate'More >>
President Donald Trump is out to discredit the Russia probe he now calls 'spygate'More >>
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackMore >>
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackMore >>
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueMore >>
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueMore >>
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesMore >>
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesMore >>
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersMore >>
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersMore >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>