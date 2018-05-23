Merkel in China stresses dialogue on human rights, tech - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Merkel in China stresses dialogue on human rights, tech

(AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop, pool, file). FILE - In this May 31, 2017 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel and China's Premier Li Keqiang joke prior to a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is heading... (AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop, pool, file). FILE - In this May 31, 2017 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel and China's Premier Li Keqiang joke prior to a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is heading...
(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file). FILE - In this July 7, 2017 file photo Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany. On Wednesday, May 23, 2018 Ge... (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file). FILE - In this July 7, 2017 file photo Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany. On Wednesday, May 23, 2018 Ge...

BEIJING (AP) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday stressed the importance of dialogue with China during a visit to Beijing that comes amid shared concerns over trade with the United States and Washington's rejection of the Iran nuclear deal.

Merkel held morning discussions with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who said China-Germany relations were "developing steadily at a high-level," but that "the current economic and political situations in the world are complex."

Merkel affirmed their past success in finding answers to issues between them and emphasized the need for regular discussions on issues from human rights to science and technology.

"And then our conversations can center on really where are there still problems, what are the solutions, what are the opportunities. Then we can play our part in a global, multilateral system," Merkel said.

Merkel was to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the afternoon. On Friday, she travels to the technology powerhouse of Shenzhen in southern China.

In her remarks to Li, Merkel also mentioned that, "Of course China's relationship with the European Union is important to me, and how Germany contributes to that."

That could be seen as a reference to concerns among German officials and the business community that China's close relations with the EU's eastern members were undercutting the bloc's rules on bidding and transparency. Merkel gave no details before reporters were ushered from the meeting room at the Great Hall of the People in the heart of the Chinese capital.

Merkel's visit as the head of a delegation of government and business leaders is her first since she formed her new government. It follows visits to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump and to Sochi, Russia, for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin over recent weeks.

Despite tensions with the U.S., German officials have been keen to stress their continued commitment to trans-Atlantic ties and dismiss suggestions that Germany is seeking alternative alliances, even as they find common ground with Russia and China on the Iran nuclear deal and other issues.

Germany and China were among the five nations that negotiated the Iran deal and have called for it to continue despite the U.S. pullout.

Ahead of the trip, the chancellor said her talks with Chinese leaders will address issues such as the rule of law, the economy and trade disputes.

Amnesty International on Wednesday called on Merkel to bring up in her meetings the house arrest of Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, and call for her release.

The trip follows high-level talks in Washington between American and Chinese officials that have somewhat lessened tensions between the two countries and buoyed stock markets.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Condemned Ohio man blames killing on 'homosexual panic'

    Condemned Ohio man blames killing on 'homosexual panic'

    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-24 04:22:15 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-24 04:26:33 GMT
    (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of the fatal 1985 strangling and stabbing...(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of the fatal 1985 strangling and stabbing...
    Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>
    Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>

  • Grand jury says police shooting of Georgia man justified

    Grand jury says police shooting of Georgia man justified

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-05-24 03:25:29 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-24 04:26:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File). FILE - This April 5, 2018 file photo shows Jameillah Smiley holding a framed photograph of her son, Ricky Boyd, at her home in Savannah, Ga. Police were justified in fatally shooting Ricky Boyd, a 20-year-old man, a grand j...(AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File). FILE - This April 5, 2018 file photo shows Jameillah Smiley holding a framed photograph of her son, Ricky Boyd, at her home in Savannah, Ga. Police were justified in fatally shooting Ricky Boyd, a 20-year-old man, a grand j...
    Georgia grand jury says fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man by police was justified because he pointed BB pistol at officers.More >>
    Georgia grand jury says fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man by police was justified because he pointed BB pistol at officers.More >>

  • Stylist: Man with Vegas gunman's name talked concert attack

    Stylist: Man with Vegas gunman's name talked concert attack

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-05-23 16:08:03 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-24 04:26:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...

    Police in Las Vegas released documents Wednesday that they said contain dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    More >>

    Police in Las Vegas released documents Wednesday that they said contain dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly