The Latest: Trump orders probe of tariffs for cars, trucks - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Trump orders probe of tariffs for cars, trucks

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). President Donald Trump's hair is ruffled by a breeze as he speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, en route to a day trip to New York. Trump will hold a roundtable d... (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). President Donald Trump's hair is ruffled by a breeze as he speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, en route to a day trip to New York. Trump will hold a roundtable d...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and the auto industry (all times local):

9 p.m.

President Donald Trump is directing the Commerce Department to begin an investigation into whether tariffs are needed on the import of automobiles into the United States.

The White House says Trump has asked Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to consider whether imports of cars and trucks and automotive parts threaten U.S. national security. The president says in a statement that "core industries such as automobiles and automotive parts are critical to our strength as a Nation."

Trump is making the announcement as negotiations with Canada and Mexico over the North American Free Trade Agreement have stalled. Nearly half of the vehicles sold in the U.S. are imported, with many of the vehicles coming from assembly plants in Mexico and Canada.

___

1 p.m.

President Donald Trump is predicting that U.S. automakers and auto workers will be "very happy" with the outcome of talks over the North American Free Trade Agreement.

He tells reporters on the South Lawn at the White House that "you'll be seeing very soon what I'm talking about."

The president was asked about the status of the NAFTA talks. It came after he tweeted earlier in the day that there will be "big news coming soon" for auto workers.

Trump says both Mexico and Canada have been "very difficult to deal with" and he's "not happy with their requests." But he says, "we will win and will win big."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said that efforts to renegotiate the trade agreement could spill into next year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Vegas shooting witnesses describe police heroism

    The Latest: Vegas shooting witnesses describe police heroism

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:57:27 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-05-24 01:16:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...
    An officer who responded to the high-rise Las Vegas hotel where a gunman carried out deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history says in newly released documents his team checked the casino floor and confirmed...More >>
    An officer who responded to the high-rise Las Vegas hotel where a gunman carried out deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history says in newly released documents his team checked the casino floor and confirmed no other active shooter.More >>

  • Stylist: Man with Vegas gunman's name talked concert attack

    Stylist: Man with Vegas gunman's name talked concert attack

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-05-23 16:08:03 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-05-24 01:15:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...

    Police in Las Vegas released documents Wednesday that they said contain dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    More >>

    Police in Las Vegas released documents Wednesday that they said contain dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    More >>

  • Family rejoices at finding of soldier's World War II plane

    Family rejoices at finding of soldier's World War II plane

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-05-23 23:11:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-05-24 01:15:53 GMT
    U.S. Army B-24 bomber planes fly toward Japanese installations in the Solomon Islands on Jan. 14, 1944. (Source: AP Photo/U.S. Navy)U.S. Army B-24 bomber planes fly toward Japanese installations in the Solomon Islands on Jan. 14, 1944. (Source: AP Photo/U.S. Navy)

    When Tom Kelly's relatives got word almost 74 years to the date that his World War II B-24 bomber had finally been found a wave of exhilaration and grief washed over them.

    More >>

    When Tom Kelly's relatives got word almost 74 years to the date that his World War II B-24 bomber had finally been found a wave of exhilaration and grief washed over them.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly