Even at 'safe' levels, air pollution puts seniors at risk

One out of every three U.S. adults has high blood pressure that should be treated with medication, under guidelines recently adopted by the two leading heart health associations.More >>
For older people, breathing in dirty air puts them at risk of being hospitalized with a dangerous respiratory disease, a new study suggests.More >>
In a reversal of historical patterns, lung cancer is now more common among young U.S. women than men, a new study finds.More >>
You already know that exercise is good for your health and your heart, both to prevent heart disease and, for those who already have a heart-related condition, to make managing it easier.More >>
Yoga can help older women who fight frequent bouts of urinary incontinence, new research suggests.More >>
For older people, breathing in dirty air puts them at risk of being hospitalized with a dangerous respiratory disease, a new study suggests.More >>
The number of seniors dying from falls has increased dramatically over the past decade, U.S. health officials reported Friday.More >>
Hearing aids may mean fewer visits to the hospital for seniors, a new study suggests.More >>
Divorce, death in the family, money troubles and serious health problems don't just stress you out -- these negative life events may actually accelerate the aging of your brain, new research suggests.More >>
Stretching leg muscles every day may benefit seniors and other people with mobility problems, a new study reports.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.