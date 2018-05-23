Records disclose man's alibi on night grandfather killed - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Records disclose man's alibi on night grandfather killed

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man accused by his family of killing his millionaire grandfather in Connecticut in 2013 says in court documents he went home after they met for dinner, made an ice cream run, played on his computer and then headed out for a fishing trip with his mother.

Nathan Carman has been called a suspect in the shooting death of real estate developer John Chakalos, who was found the next day. No one's been arrested. Carman has also been questioned about when his boat sank with his mother aboard near Rhode Island in 2016. She's presumed dead. Carman has denied involvement in both cases.

Carman's response to lawyers about his activities surrounding Chakalos' death was unsealed Wednesday. His aunts sued in New Hampshire accusing him of both deaths to collect inheritance money.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

