The Latest: Brother contacts police after Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on documents that Las Vegas police released from the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Las Vegas police received a call five days after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history from a brother of the gunman.

A detective described the brother as "emotional" and "rambling" as though "he was trying to keep from crying." Witness names were blacked out in more than 2,000 pages of documents released by police Wednesday.

The brother described gunman Stephen Paddock as someone who "was good to his family." He seemed frustrated with not having more communication with police, raising his voice.

According to the detective, the brother said, "I want to help out, I see what the media is saying, of course he scoped out other places." He offered passwords to his Paddock's electronic devices.

The brother told the detective that "no one knows what caused him to change, no one knows how his mind works, but I could tell you."

___

4:10 p.m.

An officer trying to reach a hotel room where a gunman was unleashing the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history described in newly released documents that he realized the gunfire was coming from a floor above him.

The officer said he and his team realized the shooter was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and called dispatch at 10:12 p.m. Three minutes later, he said the last shots were fired and they headed to a stairwell.

They went to the 33th floor, then back to the 31st while other officers moved toward the shooter's room.

The details came in more than 2,000 pages of redacted documents released by police Wednesday.

Another officer said police gathered three cellphones and other things from shooter Stephen Paddock's room. One phone showed Paddock had contacted someone numerous times, but the documents don't say who.

Officers also collected a player's card, a box, a Nevada driver's license and passport in Paddock's name.

___

3:35 p.m.

Officers say in newly released documents that they initially thought the Las Vegas Strip was under large-scale attack as reports came in of shooters at resorts all over the street.

One patrol officer who headed to a music festival site where 58 people died last October expressed concerns that "this event may encompass multiple attackers and or secondary terrorist attacks."

The details came in more than 2,000 pages of redacted documents released by police Wednesday.

The officer said it wasn't known at that time if the "attack was expanding or not due to multiple reports coming in of explosive devices and secondary shooters."

Another officer was working overtime duty at the concert wrote that police "were operating under the belief that we were under a Mumbai-style terror attack and could be set upon by active shooters at any moment."

___

3:25 p.m.

An officer says in newly released documents that security officials inside the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel had no idea that gunfire was coming from the Las Vegas resort.

As the officer approached the outdoor concert venue, he said he realized gunfire was coming from the Mandalay Bay. After sending some bystanders away from the area, he headed inside to alert security.

The details came in more than 2,000 pages of redacted documents released by police Wednesday.

The officer said a security officer outside "stated he was not aware of any gunman and it was apparent he had no idea of what had happened."

The officer said an active shooter was inside the hotel and they needed to alert management.

As the officer and others moved through the lobby, "I saw that no one had any idea of what was happening outside."

___

3:20 p.m.

The Mandalay Bay resort employee who carried the Las Vegas shooter's luggage to his room before the attack told police he acted like a "regular customer."

The employee says in documents released by police Wednesday that Stephen Paddock was quiet, polite and gave a tip. Witness names were blacked out so their claims couldn't be verified.

The worker told a detective in an interview that Paddock's demeanor was "nothing out of the ordinary" and his luggage didn't stand out, either.

The employee said that "throws me off. It was normal."

Authorities say Paddock amassed nearly two dozen assault-style rifles, then broke windows in his 32nd-floor suite and fired into an outdoor concert below. He killed 58 people and injured hundreds before killing himself.

___

2:45 p.m.

Las Vegas officers responding to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history described the chaos in newly released documents, with firefighters lifting victims over a fence and people trampling others to escape.

One officer wrote that victims arrived at a makeshift triage area on office chairs, bellhop carts and "even a wheelbarrow." Police released nearly 2,100 pages of documents Wednesday from the investigation into the October shooting.

The documents say police worked to redirect traffic as cars carrying victims sped up flashing their lights and honking their horns.

Another officer says people ran into the street screaming, covered in blood as rapid gunfire sounded. The officer said concertgoers ran up to ask to join a police team as they entered the venue.

An off-duty officer attending the concert reported getting trampled by panicked people trying to get out.

___

2:40 p.m.

An officer in newly released documents describes accompanying a musician, his pregnant wife and their bodyguard from a Las Vegas concert venue where a gunman killed 58 people to a private terminal at the airport nearby.

Names were blacked out in 2,100 pages of documents released by Las Vegas police Wednesday. But Route 91 Harvest Festival headliner Jason Aldean and his then-pregnant wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, have described the experience in other interviews.

The country singer described hearing "pops," then a barrage, and the officer said he "told us that he could see people in the audience dropping to the ground 'in waves.'"

The singer told the officer that someone backstage yelled that the sound was gunfire and that he should take cover.

___

1:45 p.m.

A hairstylist says a client named Paddock spoke in the months before the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history that a concert venue was susceptible to attack.

Documents released by Las Vegas police Wednesday say the stylist told investigators after the Oct. 1 shooting that the comments from the client in late June or July were strange and reported them to police. The claims couldn't be verified because police blacked out all witness names.

Authorities say Stephen Paddock unleashed gunfire from his high-rise hotel suite onto an outdoor concert below, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

In an interview with police on Oct. 10, the stylist says the client mentioned he couldn't believe an outdoor arena was built because a shooter could fire into the crowd from the casino across the way.

The stylist said a woman arrived and believed it was Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

The stylist said, "I asked her, 'Do you know what he's been saying to me? She's like, 'Oh, what, about somebody shooting into a crowd and, you know, wanting to hurt a lot of people?'"

The stylist told police that the client said, "I wonder what she's worried about? She'll be out of the country."

The stylist says they reported it to police days later.

___

1:30 p.m.

An officer who responded to the high-rise Las Vegas hotel where a gunman carried out deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history says in newly released documents that he and a team checked the casino floor and confirmed there was no other active shooter.

The officer says in documents released Wednesday that they also responded to the Bellagio, Tropicana and Caesar's Palace hotel-casinos last October to investigate reports of active shooters. They found none.

The team then contacted each hotel on the west side of the Strip to ask about injured people and lockdowns before looking for any other survivors at the concert venue where bullets rained down from the hotel. They found none.

Police released some 2,100 pages of police reports, witness statements and dispatch records with names and identifying characteristics blacked out.

___

1:20 p.m.

Las Vegas police took cover behind their cars as gunfire wounded at least two officers during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Documents released Wednesday say officers arrived to the sound of rapid gunfire last October, though they couldn't immediately tell where it was coming from. A report says they crouched behind their cars as a rear window was shot out and rounds hit the ground around them.

One officer was struck in the arm, and a second was hit in the neck. Others helped concertgoers escape the gunfire raining down on a music festival from a high-rise hotel as they moved behind a brick wall to shield themselves.

The bullets kept coming, blocking an officer from reaching a shotgun in his car as they left the security of the wall to help evacuate more people.

___

1:10 p.m.

Witnesses and police officers are describing their experiences during and after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in newly released documents.

Police released some 2,100 pages of police reports, witness statements and dispatch records Wednesday with names and identifying characteristics blacked out.

An officer at the Stratosphere casino-hotel described meeting two women who fled an outdoor concert that was the site of the shooting last October. They initially heard what they thought were fireworks but then saw people being shot.

A music festival worker who hid under the stage during the rampage told police 10 days later that he was still traumatized by what he had witnessed. He said he was paranoid, couldn't sleep, cried often and was nervous to go outside.

___

12:15 p.m.

Las Vegas police have released more documents from its investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The department says a disk made public Wednesday contains dispatch logs and officer reports about the October attack that killed 58 people and injured hundreds.

It comes after The Associated Press and other media organizations sued for recordings and documents to shed light on the response by public agencies, emergency workers and hotel officials. Police are releasing the information in batches.

Some 1,200 pages of documents released a week ago included accounts by two people who said a person they believed to be the gunman ranted in the days before the attack about the U.S. government and gun control.

Video released May 2 from two officers' body-worn cameras showed police blasting through the door of a high-rise hotel suite where authorities say Stephen Paddock opened fire from the windows and then killed himself.

___

9 a.m.

Police in Las Vegas are promising to release some dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A scheduled release of documents Wednesday follows a court order in a public records lawsuit by The Associated Press and other media organizations seeking information about the Oct. 1 shooting.

The key unanswered question remains a motive for the gunman's rampage that killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

Police and the FBI have said they don't have a motive for the attack, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Some 1,200 pages of reports released a week ago included accounts by two people who said a person they believed to be the gunman ranted in days before the attack about the federal government and gun control.

