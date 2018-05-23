Chipotle moving headquarters from Denver to California - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Chipotle moving headquarters from Denver to California

DENVER (AP) - Chipotle (che-POHT'-lay) is moving its headquarters from its hometown of Denver to southern California.

The burrito chain announced Wednesday that work done in its Denver and New York offices will be either moved to its new headquarters in Newport Beach, California or taken over by its existing office in Columbus, Ohio over the next six months. The Denver and New York offices will then be closed.

In a statement, CEO Brian Niccol says the consolidation and the move will help drive sustainable growth and position the company to compete for top talent.

Company founder and former CEO Steve Ells opened the first Chipotle in Denver in 1993. It now has over 2,400 restaurants.

Chipotle has been trying to rebuild its business after a series of food safety scares.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Worker carried shooter's bags, called him normal

    The Latest: Worker carried shooter's bags, called him normal

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:57:27 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-05-23 22:24:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...
    An officer who responded to the high-rise Las Vegas hotel where a gunman carried out deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history says in newly released documents his team checked the casino floor and confirmed...More >>
    An officer who responded to the high-rise Las Vegas hotel where a gunman carried out deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history says in newly released documents his team checked the casino floor and confirmed no other active shooter.More >>

  • New US weather satellite can't keep cool, could hurt photos

    New US weather satellite can't keep cool, could hurt photos

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-05-23 17:34:05 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-05-23 22:24:09 GMT
    The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.More >>
    The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.More >>

  • Hairstylist: Client named Paddock said venue easy to attack

    Hairstylist: Client named Paddock said venue easy to attack

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-05-23 16:08:03 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-05-23 22:24:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...

    Police in Las Vegas released documents Wednesday that they said contain dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    More >>

    Police in Las Vegas released documents Wednesday that they said contain dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly