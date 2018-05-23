Aaron Hernandez fiancée announces she's expecting a baby - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Aaron Hernandez fiancée announces she's expecting a baby

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The former fiancée of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez says she is expecting a baby.

Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez made the announcement in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. She says she and her daughter with Hernandez, Avielle, are "blessed" to be expecting a baby girl.

She did not say who the father is or when she is due, and asked for privacy.

Aaron Hernandez was a top player for the New England Patriots before being arrested in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, the boyfriend of Jenkins Hernandez's sister. He was convicted of murder in 2015.

In April 2017, he was acquitted of the 2012 killing two men in Boston, but days later committed suicide in a Massachusetts prison. His murder conviction was erased after his death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

