The Latest: Mexican Mafia busted in Los Angeles County jails - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Mexican Mafia busted in Los Angeles County jails

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on arrests and charges in Los Angeles against members of the Mexican Mafia gang (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails. 

The U.S. attorney's office said Wednesday it had charged 35 people in custody and arrested 32 defendants. Another 16 remain as fugitives.

A pair of indictments says leaders of the "gang of gangs" called shots from behind bars that controlled drug dealing and violence both inside jail and on the streets.

The indictments say a lawyer and several women referred to as secretaries helped facilitate activities outside of jails.

The Mexican Mafia is an organization of imprisoned street gang leaders who control drug trafficking operations and order retaliatory violence both inside and outside California prisons and jails.

___

11:23 a.m.

Federal agents are making arrests and executing search warrants targeting the Mexican Mafia's control of Los Angeles County jails.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says the suspects were being processed Wednesday and will appear in court later in the day.

Federal prosecutors are scheduled to hold a news conference later in the day to announce the results of what they've dubbed "Operation Dirty Thirds."

The Mexican Mafia is an organization of imprisoned street gang leaders who control drug trafficking operations and order retaliatory violence both inside and outside California prisons and jails.

FBI agents were seen leading people into an arrest processing area set up in Whittier Narrows, east of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Mexican Mafia busted in Los Angeles County jails

    The Latest: Mexican Mafia busted in Los Angeles County jails

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:11:43 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:55:11 GMT
    US prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails.More >>
    US prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails.More >>

  • Problem with new US weather satellite could affect pictures

    Problem with new US weather satellite could affect pictures

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-05-23 17:34:05 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:55:09 GMT
    The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.More >>
    The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.More >>

  • The Latest: Graduation ceremony to be held after shooting

    The Latest: Graduation ceremony to be held after shooting

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 16:07:41 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:55:06 GMT
    (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.
    Teachers have returned to work at a Texas high school where 10 people were killed.More >>
    Teachers have returned to work at a Texas high school where 10 people were killed.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly