Louisiana Sports Festival to include multiple races and massive water balloon fight

Louisiana Sports Festival, a new outdoor multisport festival is coming to Baton Rouge on June 9 and 10 at BREC’s Farr Park.

RELATED: Enter to win free event entries and $50 gift card



LOUISIANA SPORTS FEST

Saturday, June 9 & Sunday June 10

BREC’s Farr Park

The two-day festival will include 10 sporting events, live music, and family-friendly activities.

Participants are encouraged to sign up soon as space is limited. Ticket Prices increase on June 1.

SATURDAY EVENTS

7:30 a.m. 5K OCR

7:30 a.m. X-Fusion Kids

Noon Rock Wall showdown

5 p.m Bike Time Trials

6 p.m. “Big Easy Heat”

3 p.m. Scavenger Hunt Run

Midnight Midnight 12K

SUNDAY EVENTS

7:30 a.m. X-Fusion Kids

7:30 a.m. Trail Run

8 a.m. OCR Time Trial

10 a.m. Rock Wall Showdown

Noon Duathlon

There will also be activities for kids such as inflatables, rock wall, and an obstacle course.

There will also be an attempt to have the largest water balloon battle in Baton Rouge history. That’s happening Saturday and Sunday morning at 10 a.m. The water balloon battle is free to the public and everyone ages 6 and up can participate.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.