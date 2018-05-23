Lawmaker wants states to reject sports bet 'integrity fee' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lawmaker wants states to reject sports bet 'integrity fee'

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - A top New Jersey lawmaker is urging all 50 states to reject so-called "integrity fee" payments to professional sports leagues in any sports betting legislation they enact.

Democratic state Senate President Steve Sweeney said Wednesday it is "extortion" for the leagues to demand money in return for hosting honest games.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week allowed states to legalize sports betting after a suit brought by New Jersey.

The leagues are seeking payments from states or sports betting providers to help them pay for the cost of making sure their games remain free from cheating.

Many states vehemently oppose this demand, although some have shown willingness to negotiate.

The NFL wants Congress to pass federal legislation regulating sports betting, which could include a determination on whether the leagues should get such payments.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Makeup artist to disguise witnesses in Mafia boss trial

    Makeup artist to disguise witnesses in Mafia boss trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-05-23 17:17:45 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-05-23 18:31:47 GMT
    Two government witnesses in the trial of former New England Mafia boss Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme will be disguised by a "movie-industry" quality makeup artist to protect their identities.More >>
    Two government witnesses in the trial of former New England Mafia boss Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme will be disguised by a "movie-industry" quality makeup artist to protect their identities.More >>

  • Emergency call: 'I got attacked by a mountain lion'

    Emergency call: 'I got attacked by a mountain lion'

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-05-23 17:17:42 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 2:24 PM EDT2018-05-23 18:24:32 GMT
    Recordings of emergency calls about a fatal cougar attack in Washington state over the weekend detail how a dispatcher calmly struggled to figure out where it occurred and how worried the surviving victim was about...More >>
    Recordings of emergency calls about a fatal cougar attack in Washington state over the weekend detail how a dispatcher calmly struggled to figure out where it occurred and how worried the surviving victim was about his friend.More >>

  • Jury gets closing arguments in Copperfield negligence case

    Jury gets closing arguments in Copperfield negligence case

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-05-23 14:43:29 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 2:24 PM EDT2018-05-23 18:24:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...
    A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.More >>
    A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly