Newest US weather satellite has a serious cooling problem

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration revealed the trouble Wednesday.
The premier instrument on the GOES-17 satellite was designed to take images of hurricanes, wildfires, volcanic eruptions and other natural calamities. NOAA officials say it is not providing proper cooling for its infrared sensor.
Experts are scrambling to understand what went wrong and how to fix it. Officials expect it will take at least a few months to figure out.
An identical imager on the GOES-16 satellite, launched in 2016, has been operating perfectly. So have similar imagers on a pair of Japanese weather satellites.
NOAA stresses that three other GOES satellites in orbit are healthy and meeting forecasting needs.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.More >>
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.More >>
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackMore >>
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackMore >>
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueMore >>
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueMore >>
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesMore >>
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesMore >>
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersMore >>
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersMore >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety TuesdayMore >>
School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety TuesdayMore >>
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassMore >>
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassMore >>
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateMore >>
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateMore >>
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaMore >>
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaMore >>
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranMore >>
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranMore >>