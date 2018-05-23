Review finds officer followed procedure in fatal shooting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Review finds officer followed procedure in fatal shooting

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - An internal police review in Maine concludes that a Portland police officer followed procedure in the fatal shooting of a man who was brandishing a pellet gun.

The Portland Press Herald reports the review released in response to a Freedom of Access Act request says Sgt. Nicholas Goodman was trained properly to handle his confrontation with Chance David Baker, and no changes to police policy are needed.

Goodman shot the 22-year-old in a strip mall parking lot in February 2017.

The police review says Goodman found that using a less-than-lethal round or a stun gun would not have been effective.

It also criticized the pawn shop for selling the air rifle to Baker, who was intoxicated at the time.

