Emergency call: 'I got attacked by a mountain lion' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Emergency call: 'I got attacked by a mountain lion'

SEATTLE (AP) - Emergency call recordings about a fatal cougar attack in Washington state Saturday detail how a dispatcher calmly struggled to figure out where it occurred and how worried the surviving victim was about his friend.

Isaac Sederbaum was mountain biking with friend S.J. Brooks on logging roads in the Cascade Mountain foothills east of Seattle when they were attacked.

The cougar bit Sederbaum on the head before killing Brooks.

Badly bloodied, Sederbaum got on his bike and rode to where he could get a cellphone signal. The first calls dropped.

But he eventually told dispatchers: "I got attacked by a mountain lion, my friend did too. I don't know where I am."

Sederbaum flagged down passing motorists who tried to describe the location.

He said he was worried about his friend.

