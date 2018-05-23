Police: Man hid recording device in preschool restroom

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - An electrician who police say hid a video recording device resembling a pen in a Massachusetts preschool bathroom has been arrested.

The Sun Chronicle reports that 48-year-old Darin McNeil pleaded not guilty to wiretapping and attempting to commit a sexual surveillance wiretap.

McNeil had been working at the Learning Experience in Foxborough as a subcontractor for an energy efficiency company.

Police say a school employee found the device hidden in a hat in the employee restroom last Friday.

McNeil allegedly told investigators he hid the device earlier in the day to record women but denies wanting to record children.

McNeil was free on $2,500 bail and has been ordered to stay away from the preschool.

A listed number for his Taunton home was not in service.

