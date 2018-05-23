Truck dumps 40,000 pounds of chicken feathers on highway - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Truck dumps 40,000 pounds of chicken feathers on highway

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) - A tractor-trailer made a fowl mess when it rolled over in Washington state. It dumped about 40,000 pounds (18,145 kilograms) of chicken feathers across Interstate 5.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson says the driver told investigators he fell asleep at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday north of Tacoma and lost control of the truck, which hit a guardrail and overturned.

The truck was hauling the feathers from a poultry facility to a rendering company in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Canadian company recycles animal byproducts into ingredients for items including pet feed and soap.

The News Tribune newspaper of Tacoma reports traffic backed up for 11 miles (18 kilometers) as crews scooped up the feathers.

Johnson said the driver would be cited for negligent driving.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • New wind projects would deliver enough power for 600K homes

    New wind projects would deliver enough power for 600K homes

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:51:38 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-05-23 23:11:57 GMT
    Massachusetts and Rhode Island have announced offshore wind projects aimed at delivering a combined 1,200 megawatts of energy.More >>
    Massachusetts and Rhode Island have announced offshore wind projects aimed at delivering a combined 1,200 megawatts of energy.More >>

  • Trump defends describing MS-13 gang members as 'animals'

    Trump defends describing MS-13 gang members as 'animals'

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 8:03 AM EDT2018-05-23 12:03:05 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 7:06 PM EDT2018-05-23 23:06:23 GMT
    President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York. (Source: CNN/Pool)President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York. (Source: CNN/Pool)
    President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York. (Source: CNN/Pool)President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York. (Source: CNN/Pool)

    President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Officer says he realized shooting was above him

    The Latest: Officer says he realized shooting was above him

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:57:27 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-05-23 23:11:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...
    An officer who responded to the high-rise Las Vegas hotel where a gunman carried out deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history says in newly released documents his team checked the casino floor and confirmed...More >>
    An officer who responded to the high-rise Las Vegas hotel where a gunman carried out deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history says in newly released documents his team checked the casino floor and confirmed no other active shooter.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly