The Latest: Teachers return to work at school shooting site

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the mass shooting at a Texas high school (all times local):

Teachers have returned to work at a Texas high school where 10 people were killed.

Santa Fe High School instructors and support staff returned to campus on Wednesday, four days after the mass shooting that left eight students and two teachers dead.

Leigh Wall, the superintendent of the district about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Houston, said in a letter to parents Tuesday that teachers and support staff will be working to prepare for the return of students next Tuesday.

Students on Wednesday were being given another opportunity to retrieve personal belongings from the school.

Authorities say a 17-year-old student carried out the attack. He faces murder charges.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's meetings on school violence and safety have promised to wade into the thorny issue of gun control with the next round.

The Republican has been a staunch supporter of gun rights and worked to expand them in the state in recent years.

He called for a series of high-level policy meetings after a high school near Houston became the latest to have a mass shooting. Eight students and two teachers were killed last week at Santa Fe High School and more than a dozen wounded.

Wednesday's meeting will include representatives of gun control group Texas Gun Sense and the Texas State Rifle Association, which is affiliated with the National Rifle Association.

But the gun-related groups are just two of the two dozen invited to attend.

