Pence speaks at Coast Guard Academy graduation - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Pence speaks at Coast Guard Academy graduation

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's graduation ceremony.

Pence will deliver the keynote address at the Wednesday ceremony at the campus in New London, Connecticut.

President Donald Trump was the speaker at last year's ceremony. The president and vice present typically each address the graduating class at one of the federal service academies on a rotating basis.

The ceremony will mark the 137th commencement exercises at the academy.

Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. James E. Rendon called it a "great honor" to host the vice president.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 3 more teens charged in death of Maryland police officer

    3 more teens charged in death of Maryland police officer

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:13 PM EDT2018-05-23 03:13:06 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-05-23 15:06:24 GMT
    (Baltimore County Police and Fire Department via AP). This photo made available by the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department Tuesday, May 22, 2018, shows Dawnta Anthony Harris. Harris was arrested in connection with the death of Baltimore County ...(Baltimore County Police and Fire Department via AP). This photo made available by the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department Tuesday, May 22, 2018, shows Dawnta Anthony Harris. Harris was arrested in connection with the death of Baltimore County ...
    A 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Baltimore County police officer has been ordered held without bail by a judge who called him a "one-man crime wave.".More >>
    A 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Baltimore County police officer has been ordered held without bail by a judge who called him a "one-man crime wave.".More >>

  • Pence speaks at Coast Guard Academy graduation

    Pence speaks at Coast Guard Academy graduation

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-23 14:33:25 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-05-23 15:06:16 GMT
    Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's graduation ceremony.More >>
    Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's graduation ceremony.More >>

  • Texas governor's school safety talks to tackle gun control

    Texas governor's school safety talks to tackle gun control

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:33:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-05-23 15:06:14 GMT
    (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.

    Wednesday's meeting will include representatives of multiple gun control groups and looks to have a heavy discussion on tracking student mental health.

    More >>

    Wednesday's meeting will include representatives of multiple gun control groups and looks to have a heavy discussion on tracking student mental health.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly