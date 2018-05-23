Pence warns Coast Guard graduates of the perils facing US

By SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press
NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence warned the new U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduates on Wednesday of the perils America faces from rogue regimes, criminal networks and terrorist groups, saying the new ensigns will be on the front lines of the threats of illegal drugs, terrorism and human trafficking.
"The truth is, you assume your watch at a time when your leadership and your service is needed more than ever before," he said.
Pence delivered the service academy's keynote address at an outdoor ceremony at the riverside campus in New London, Connecticut. He comes a year after President Donald Trump addressed the graduates.
Pence told the crowd he brought greetings from Trump, crediting him with making the financial investments needed by the Coast Guard and other military branches.
"Over the past 16 months, President Trump has already taken decisive action to rebuild our military, to restore the arsenal of democracy to give our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines and our great Coast Guard the resources you need to accomplish your mission and come home safe," he said, adding how more than $12 billion is set aside to rebuild the Coast Guard's "aging fleet" and to "strengthen your vital assets." He noted there will be 25 new off-shore patrol cutters, two new national security cutters and six more fast-response cutters to "support our border security efforts and our fight against terrorism across the world."
"We are going to give the best fighting force in the world the best equipment they've ever had," Pence said.
Besides combatting terrorism and illegal drugs, Pence noted how many of the graduates will participate in much-needed search-and-rescue missions, like those that occurred during last year's string of devastating hurricanes, and to patrol the "increasingly contested polar waters in the years ahead to advance America's energy and national security interests across this vital region."
The president and vice present typically each address the graduating class at one of the federal service academies on a rotating basis.
About a dozen protesters held signs outside the academy gates that called for better protection of the poor and greater tolerance of the LGBT community. It was a far smaller showing than last year, when Trump made his first appearance at a service academy.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.More >>
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.More >>
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackMore >>
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackMore >>
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueMore >>
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueMore >>
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesMore >>
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesMore >>
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersMore >>
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersMore >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety TuesdayMore >>
School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety TuesdayMore >>
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassMore >>
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassMore >>
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateMore >>
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateMore >>
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaMore >>
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaMore >>
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranMore >>
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranMore >>