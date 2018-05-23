15-year-old boy suspected of raping 8-year-old

A teen boy is accused of raping a child twice over the past two years, according to investigators.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the victim is 8 years old and was first raped at the age of 6. Deputies said the victim was raped at a home in Labadieville.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said the 15-year-old boy turned himself in Tuesday after an arrested warrant was issued. He added the boy was accompanied by his parent.

The teen is charged with first-degree rape. He was taken to a juvenile facility pending court procedures. His name was not released because of his age.

