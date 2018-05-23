Trump: US may need new 'structure' for China trade deal - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump: US may need new 'structure' for China trade deal

(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Critics fear foreign government favor... (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Critics fear foreign government favor...

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the U.S. will probably need a "different structure" when it comes to trade with China.

His tweet Wednesday comes after the two countries agreed to suspend plans to impose tariffs on as much as $200 billion in each other's goods, pulling back from the brink of a trade war.

Trump tweeted: "Our Trade Deal with China is moving along nicely, but in the end we will probably have to use a different structure in that this will be too hard to get done and to verify results after completion."

Trump's treasury secretary says he expects a big increase in farm sales to China. That would be key politically, as many Trump supporters in rural states say a U.S. trade war with China would hurt their businesses.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

    Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:03 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:03:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 8:35 AM EDT2018-05-23 12:35:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

    Author of more than 25 books,  Philip Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."

    More >>

    Author of more than 25 books,  Philip Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."

    More >>

  • Woman accuses R. Kelly of sexual battery, giving her herpes

    Woman accuses R. Kelly of sexual battery, giving her herpes

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-05-22 13:52:38 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-05-23 12:34:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

    A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to...

    More >>

    A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to comment requests.

    More >>

  • Wyoming makes rush for hyped new tech, results still virtual

    Wyoming makes rush for hyped new tech, results still virtual

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:03 AM EDT2018-05-23 07:03:06 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-05-23 12:33:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mead Gruver). In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the networ...(AP Photo/Mead Gruver). In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the networ...
    Companies flock to register in Wyoming after bold push for hyped new technology but results remain virtual.More >>
    Companies flock to register in Wyoming after bold push for hyped new technology but results remain virtual.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly