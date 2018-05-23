Comcast considering offer for Twenty-First Century Fox

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Comcast says it's considering making an offer to buy Twenty-First Century Fox, which would put it in a head-to-head bidding fight with Disney.

Comcast Corp. did not give specific details on the offer, other than to say that it would be all cash and at a premium to the value of Disney's current all-stock offer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.