Comcast considering offer for Twenty-First Century Fox

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Comcast says it's considering making an offer to buy Twenty-First Century Fox, which would put it in a head-to-head bidding fight with Disney.

Comcast Corp. did not give specific details on the offer, other than to say that it would be all cash and at a premium to the value of Disney's current all-stock offer.

