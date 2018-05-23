Target's 1Q profit falls short as it continues transition - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Target, which is pushing through a year of transition, is posting weaker-than-expected profits for the first quarter.

The Minneapolis retailer on Wednesday reported a profit of $718 million, or $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.32 per share, far short of the $1.38 expected on Wall Street, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue jumped to $16.78 billion, edging out analyst projections for $16.53 billion.

For the current quarter, Target expects per-share earnings of between $1.30 and $1.50, about in line with expectations.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.45 per share, compared with the $5.29 analysts expect.

Shares of Target Corp. are down about 3 percent before the opening bell.

