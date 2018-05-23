Lowe's first quarter falls flat

(Jessica A. Stewart/The St. Joseph News-Press via AP, File). FILE- In this April 18, 2017, file photo, Marvin Ellison, CEO of J.C. Penney Co., visits the boyhood home of the company's founder James Cash Penney in Hamilton, Mo. J.C. Penney's CEO is lea...

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE- In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Lowe's retail home improvement and appliance store, in Framingham, Mass. Lowe's Companies Inc. reports earnings on Wednesday, May 23.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE- In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo sales associate Bob Henriques, of Framingham, Mass., moves items at a Lowe's retail home improvement and appliance store, in Framingham. Lowe's Companies Inc. reports earnings on We...

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Lowe's, which named a new CEO this week, is reporting weak profit and revenue numbers for its first quarter.

The Mooresville, North Carolina, company said Wednesday that profits were $988 million, or $1.19 per share.

That's 3 cents shy of Wall Street expectations, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $17.36 billion also missed the mark.

Lowe's expects full-year earnings to be $5.40 to $5.50 per share.

Shares of Lowe's Cos., which have fallen 8 percent this year, are down more than 4 percent before the opening bell.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOW

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.