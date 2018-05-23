Global shares fall amid worries over US-China trade, Koreas - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Global shares fall amid worries over US-China trade, Koreas

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A man rides a bicycle past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Asian indexes mostly slipped Wednesday amid continuing worries about North Korea aft... (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A man rides a bicycle past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Asian indexes mostly slipped Wednesday amid continuing worries about North Korea aft...
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index and index of other countries at a securities firm in Tokyo Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Asian indexes mostly slipped Wednesday amid continuing worries ab... (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index and index of other countries at a securities firm in Tokyo Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Asian indexes mostly slipped Wednesday amid continuing worries ab...
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Asian indexes mostly slipped Wednesday amid continuing worries about North Korea after the per... (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Asian indexes mostly slipped Wednesday amid continuing worries about North Korea after the per...

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) - Shares were mostly lower in Europe and Asia on Wednesday after President Donald Trump raised doubts that a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un planned for June 12 will take place as planned.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 dipped in early trading, down 1.2 percent to 5,573.71, while Germany's DAX slipped 1.4 percent to 12,983.87. Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.6 percent lower to 7,832.24. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.6 percent at 24,686. S&P 500 futures shed 0.7 percent to 2,706.70.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 1.2 percent to finish at 22,689.74, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2 percent at 6,032.50. South Korea's Kospi gained nearly 0.3 percent to 2,471.91. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.8 percent to 30,665.64, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 1.4 percent to 3,168.96.

NORTH KOREA: After meeting with South Korea's president, President Donald Trump suggested that the highly anticipated June 12 U.S. summit with North Korea could be delayed. The summit, planned for Singapore, offers a historic chance for peace on the peninsula but also the risk of a diplomatic failure.

U.S.-CHINA TRADE: Trump said the United States and China are working toward an agreement that would ease U.S. sanctions that were imposed on ZTE Corp. and let the Chinese telecommunications giant stay in business. The deal might require ZTE to revamp its board and to pay a fine of $1 billion or more, Trump said. The talks follow an agreement by both sides to hold off on punitive tariffs they had threatened to impose on up to $200 billion of each other's goods.

THE QUOTE: "Equity markets can be seen continuing to sing to the tune of geopolitics with freshly brewed U.S.-China and U.S.-North Korean concerns," said Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG in Singapore.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 31 cents to $71.89 per barrel. Brent crude, used to price international oils, dropped 52 cents to $79.05.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 109.92 yen from Tuesday's 110.92 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1723 from $1.1826.

____

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Teachers show strength in Kentucky primary elections

    Teachers show strength in Kentucky primary elections

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:07 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:07:36 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-05-23 09:26:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...
    Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.More >>
    Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.More >>

  • Texas governor's school safety talks to tackle gun control

    Texas governor's school safety talks to tackle gun control

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:33:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-05-23 09:26:45 GMT
    (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.

    Wednesday's meeting will include representatives of multiple gun control groups and looks to have a heavy discussion on tracking student mental health.

    More >>

    Wednesday's meeting will include representatives of multiple gun control groups and looks to have a heavy discussion on tracking student mental health.

    More >>

  • GOP candidates for Georgia governor ready for runoff

    GOP candidates for Georgia governor ready for runoff

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:03 AM EDT2018-05-23 05:03:21 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-05-23 09:26:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, Republican primary candidate for governor approaches the podium to address supporters during an election night results party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Athens, Ga.(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, Republican primary candidate for governor approaches the podium to address supporters during an election night results party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Athens, Ga.
    Any focus on Stacey Abrams chances of becoming the nation's first black female governor has to wait for her Republican opponent who won't be settled for another two months.More >>
    Any focus on Stacey Abrams chances of becoming the nation's first black female governor has to wait for her Republican opponent who won't be settled for another two months.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly