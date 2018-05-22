Baton Rouge General recognizes extraordinary nurses

Brenda Brown – Hall of Fame with Monica Nijoka, CNO and JoAnn Lappin, Former BRG Director of Critical Care (Source: BRG)

Baton Rouge General (BRG) held their annual Nurse Excellence Awards Ceremony and Banquet on Friday, May 11 at the Renaissance Hotel where they honored several of their nurses for their extraordinary leadership and contributions.

We often think of nurses at a hospital bedside, in a doctor’s office caring for a patient, administering medicine or explaining a diagnosis. BRG says the nurses recognized at this year’s banquet wear many more hats during their shifts – from one-on-one training with employees, to jumping in when a patient is coding, to meeting with executives about how to improve the discharge planning process.

“Nursing is a calling, and one of the greatest opportunities for service that anyone can choose. Our nurses are there when life begins, when it ends, and for the many challenging moments in between,” said Monica Nijoka, Chief Nursing Officer and VP of Patient Care at BRG.

“By touching the lives of patients and their families in this way, Baton Rouge General’s nurses elevate their profession to the highest degree. The gift of nursing comes with taking ownership of your calling, and the skill of nursing excellence comes with giving it away.”



BRG’s 2018 Nurse Excellence Award winners:

Non-Traditional Nurse of the Year (tie):

Adriane Ruggiero, RN, Nursing Manager of Endoscopy

Margie Sevier, RN, House Supervisor of Nursing Services



Rookie of the Year

Heather Sullivan, RN, Critical Care



Patient Care Associate of the Year

Jacob Way, PCA, Oncology



Edith LoBue Leadership Award (tie):

Wanda Hughes, RN, Ph. D, Director of Patient Safety and Quality

Jobe Nasca, RN, Nursing Manager of Critical Care



Traditional Nurse of the Year

Misty Rabalais, RN, Emergency Department



Baton Rouge General Nursing Hall of Fame

Brenda Brown, RN, BSN, Retiree



Nursing Scholarship Recipient

Adriane Ruggiero, RN, Nursing Manager of Endoscopy

ICU nurse Meredith Cooper, BSN, RN, CCRN, was also recognized for being named the Louisiana Hospital Association’s Clinical Practice Nurse of the Year in March.

Nominations were submitted by peers, leaders, and in some cases, entire departments.

BRG was recently the only hospital in Baton Rouge to receive the Healthgrades 2018 Patient Safety Excellence Award, ranking in the top ten percent of hospitals across the country for patient safety.

BRG was also named #1 in Greater Baton Rouge for Overall Medical Care by CareChex for 2015, 2016 and 2017, was named in the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for Overall Medical Care by CareChex in 2017 and received the Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades in 2016.

