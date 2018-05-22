Woman who shot Kansas abortion doctor moved to halfway house - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman who shot Kansas abortion doctor moved to halfway house

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - An anti-abortion activist who shot and wounded a Kansas abortion provider and firebombed clinics in Oregon and elsewhere has been released from prison to a halfway house to finish her sentence.

The Federal Correctional Institution in Waseca, Minnesota, confirmed Tuesday that Rachelle "Shelley" Shannon has been sent to a halfway house where she will complete a 20-year sentence stemming from two Oregon cases for arson and other crimes targeting abortion clinics. Her final release date is Nov. 7.

Shannon has already completed an 11-year sentence for shooting Wichita abortion provider Dr. George Tiller in 1993. Tiller was killed by an anti-abortion extremist who admired Shannon in 2009.

Tiller's clinic was purchased by Trust Women. Its founder, Julie Burkhart, says Shannon's release raises concerns about the safety of clinic workers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hall of fame to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain plaque

    Hall of fame to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain plaque

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-05-22 18:22:54 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-22 23:26:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ...(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ...
    Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.More >>
    Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.More >>

  • Teen suspect in Maryland officer's slaying held without bail

    Teen suspect in Maryland officer's slaying held without bail

    Monday, May 21 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-05-22 03:43:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-22 23:26:38 GMT
    A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of a Baltimore County, Maryland, police officer. (Source: Baltimore County Police/CNN)A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of a Baltimore County, Maryland, police officer. (Source: Baltimore County Police/CNN)

    The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was run over by a Jeep and fatally injured, authorities say.

    More >>

    The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was run over by a Jeep and fatally injured, authorities say.

    More >>

  • Lawyer in video rant over Spanish speakers apologizes

    Lawyer in video rant over Spanish speakers apologizes

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-05-22 19:43:02 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-22 23:26:30 GMT
    A lawyer whose rant against Spanish speakers in a New York City eatery went viral has apologized and said how he expressed himself was "unacceptable.".More >>
    A lawyer whose rant against Spanish speakers in a New York City eatery went viral has apologized and said how he expressed himself was "unacceptable.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly