Senators pushing fixes for kid-on-kid sex abuse in military - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Senators pushing fixes for kid-on-kid sex abuse in military

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senators have introduced sweeping, bipartisan legislation aimed at fixing the failures in juvenile justice in the U.S. military and its schools, as revealed by an Associated Press investigation into child-on-child sexual assaults on base.

AP found that many of the nearly 700 cases it documented over 10 years languished in the federal legal system, which on most bases has authority to prosecute civilian crimes.

One bill sponsored by Sen. John Cornyn of Texas would require the military to transfer that legal power to local authorities, who typically are more experienced handling juveniles. The requirement would apply only to installations on U.S. soil.

The bill introduced Monday also would require the military to submit yearly reports on juvenile felonies. The AP found the Pentagon did little to track child-on-child sex assaults.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hall of fame to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain plaque

    Hall of fame to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain plaque

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-05-22 18:22:54 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-05-22 21:53:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ...(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ...
    Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.More >>
    Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.More >>

  • Woman accuses R. Kelly of sexual battery, giving her herpes

    Woman accuses R. Kelly of sexual battery, giving her herpes

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-05-22 13:52:38 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-05-22 21:53:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

    A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to...

    More >>

    A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to comment requests.

    More >>

  • 'Wake-up call': Vegas casino workers vote on citywide strike

    'Wake-up call': Vegas casino workers vote on citywide strike

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-05-22 19:42:47 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-05-22 21:53:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members exit a university arena after voting on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members exit a university arena after voting on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...
    Hundreds of unionized Las Vegas casino workers have voted on whether to call for a citywide strike that could have huge implications for the tourist-dependent destination.More >>
    Hundreds of unionized Las Vegas casino workers have voted on whether to call for a citywide strike that could have huge implications for the tourist-dependent destination.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly