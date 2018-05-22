Mormon missionaries pulled from Nicaragua due to unrest - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Mormon missionaries pulled from Nicaragua due to unrest

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Mormon church is pulling 169 missionaries from Nicaragua because of growing political instability in the Central American country.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' spokesman Daniel Woodruff said Tuesday that most of these missionaries will be reassigned to other countries while some will finish their missions early.

Another 158 missionaries will stay in Nicaragua but move to safer areas.

At least 76 people have been killed and nearly 900 wounded during a month of protests in Nicaragua that were often violently repressed by police and government groups in actions the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights says violated human rights.

The Mormon church has had missionaries in Nicaragua since 1953.

They left in 1978 during the country's civil war and did not return until the late 1980s.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hall of fame to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain plaque

    Hall of fame to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain plaque

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-05-22 18:22:54 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-05-22 21:46:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ...(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ...
    Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.More >>
    Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.More >>

  • Humans account for little next to plants, worms, bugs

    Humans account for little next to plants, worms, bugs

    Monday, May 21 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-21 19:22:18 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:45 PM EDT2018-05-22 21:45:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, two boys push their scooters through a park with green blossoming trees in Frankfurt, Germany. When you weigh all life on Earth, billions of humans don’t amount to much compare...(AP Photo/Michael Probst, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, two boys push their scooters through a park with green blossoming trees in Frankfurt, Germany. When you weigh all life on Earth, billions of humans don’t amount to much compare...
    Scientists now can estimate how much the different types of life on Earth weigh and humans don't nearly measure up to plants, bacteria or even earthworms.More >>
    Scientists now can estimate how much the different types of life on Earth weigh and humans don't nearly measure up to plants, bacteria or even earthworms.More >>

  • Hunter accused of giving bribes for African elephant kill

    Hunter accused of giving bribes for African elephant kill

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-05-22 20:22:45 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:45 PM EDT2018-05-22 21:45:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, an elephant crosses a road at a national park in Hwange, Zimbabwe. Federal prosecutors in Colorado have indicted the owner of a South African hunting company, accusing the ...(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, an elephant crosses a road at a national park in Hwange, Zimbabwe. Federal prosecutors in Colorado have indicted the owner of a South African hunting company, accusing the ...
    The owner of South African hunting company has been indicted in the United States on charges of bribing Zimbabwe officials to let a hunting party shoot elephants inside a national park.More >>
    The owner of South African hunting company has been indicted in the United States on charges of bribing Zimbabwe officials to let a hunting party shoot elephants inside a national park.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly