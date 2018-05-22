Sheriff: Suspect in Florida standoff, gunfire, found dead - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sheriff: Suspect in Florida standoff, gunfire, found dead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - A man suspected of trading wild bursts of gunfire with officers during a long standoff in the Florida Panhandle was found dead Tuesday in a gasoline-soaked apartment after an armored vehicle approached, authorities said.

"We were just blessed that we didn't lose multiple officers and citizens today," Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said at a news conference in Panama City, a small Gulf Coast city near the state's famous sugar-sand beaches. He said a robot had to be deployed to check the apartment before officers could enter, finding the man dead.

No law enforcement agents were shot or wounded but one person leaving her apartment was injured and in stable condition, he said.

"Luckily none of the good guys were hurt," Ford said at a news conference.

He described the dangerous situation that unfolded Tuesday in the tourist community as a "nightmare scenario for us."

Ford said sporadic bursts of heavy gunfire had pinned several officers down at times as the suspected assailant fired from an elevated position with a rifle. Several law enforcement agents had surrounded the apartment building.

The sheriff wouldn't say whether the suspect, 49-year-old Kevin Robert Holroyd, killed himself during the barrage of bullets or if he was struck by an officer's bullet, but he said officers did hear a final, muffled shot from inside the apartment before the scene went silent. He also said Holroyd doused the apartment in gasoline and tried to set it on fire.

Broadcasters showed televised footage of armed officers kneeling behind police cars and other positions around the building as gunfire continued sporadically and sirens blared.

"These units were taking numerous rounds of fire from the subject," the sheriff said.

Witnesses heard rounds of gunfire between noon and 12:30 p.m.

The injured person was taken to a hospital, and while her identity was unclear, authorities said it was a civilian. It wasn't immediately clear how the person was hurt.

During the day Tuesday, authorities elsewhere on the Panhandle said they discovered a suspicious death in Santa Rosa Beach, a community in neighboring Walton County about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest along the Florida coast. There, they said, 30-year-old Clinton Street was shot to death - and authorities said they had connected that slaying with the Panama City standoff.

Ford said police officers eventually used an armored vehicle to get to the apartment. Around 2:30 p.m., he said, officers ignited a flash grenade and drove the armored vehicle to break into Holroyd's apartment, and used a robot to search the residence.

Nearby businesses and schools had to be evacuated and several police agencies responded to the scene.

Kim Allagood, owner of a nearby pizza restaurant, said "tons and tons" of police descended on the area and she locked down her restaurant for close to two hours amid sporadic shooting.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott talked to Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford about the situation in Panama City. John Tupps, a spokesman for Scott, said the main point of the call was to offer state law enforcement assistance.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Teen suspect in Maryland officer's slaying held without bail

    Teen suspect in Maryland officer's slaying held without bail

    Monday, May 21 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-05-22 03:43:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-05-23 00:56:19 GMT
    A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of a Baltimore County, Maryland, police officer. (Source: Baltimore County Police/CNN)A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of a Baltimore County, Maryland, police officer. (Source: Baltimore County Police/CNN)

    The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was run over by a Jeep and fatally injured, authorities say.

    More >>

    The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was run over by a Jeep and fatally injured, authorities say.

    More >>

  • Gay Kentucky man loses bid to challenge GOP clerk Kim Davis

    Gay Kentucky man loses bid to challenge GOP clerk Kim Davis

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 00:07:36 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 8:55 PM EDT2018-05-23 00:55:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Adam Beam, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, David Ermold, right, files to run for Rowan County Clerk in Kentucky as Clerk Kim Davis look on in Morehead, Ky. Ermold, a gay man in Kentucky, wants to run against the county clerk w...(AP Photo/Adam Beam, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, David Ermold, right, files to run for Rowan County Clerk in Kentucky as Clerk Kim Davis look on in Morehead, Ky. Ermold, a gay man in Kentucky, wants to run against the county clerk w...
    A gay Kentucky man has lost his bid to challenge GOP clerk Kim Davis, who went to jail three years ago for denying him and others marriage licenses despite a historic U.S. Supreme Court decision.More >>
    A gay Kentucky man has lost his bid to challenge GOP clerk Kim Davis, who went to jail three years ago for denying him and others marriage licenses despite a historic U.S. Supreme Court decision.More >>

  • Texas school shooting suspect's father thinks he was bullied

    Texas school shooting suspect's father thinks he was bullied

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-05-22 15:42:49 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 8:55 PM EDT2018-05-23 00:55:53 GMT
    (Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect ...(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect ...
    The father of a 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school says the teenager doesn't own any guns and that perhaps his son was being bullied.More >>
    The father of a 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school says the teenager doesn't own any guns and that perhaps his son was being bullied.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly