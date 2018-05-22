Atlantic City Q1 casino earnings down nearly 12 percent

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Atlantic City's seven casinos all remained profitable during the first quarter of this year, but those profits are shrinking even as two competitors prepare to join the market.
Figures released Tuesday by the state Casino Control Commission show Atlantic City's casinos posted a gross operating profit of $123.6 million, down 11.7 percent from the first three months of 2017.
The figures are significant because, while all seven casinos are currently profitable, there is concern over whether two new casinos will re-expand the market to an unsustainable size.
Five of Atlantic City's 12 casinos have closed since 2014, and the survivors have done well in a slimmed-down market.
But on June 28, the former Trump Taj Mahal will reopen as Hard Rock, and Revel will reopen as Ocean Resort.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety TuesdayMore >>
School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety TuesdayMore >>
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassMore >>
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassMore >>
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateMore >>
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateMore >>
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaMore >>
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaMore >>
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranMore >>
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranMore >>
President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the jobMore >>
President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the jobMore >>
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'More >>
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'More >>
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyMore >>
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyMore >>