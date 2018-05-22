OLOL announces summer events for kids to learn about good health

Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health is planning several “Summer of Amazing” events for children and their families to learn more about good health and wellness.

The events will be held at the Mall of Louisiana throughout June.

SUMMER OF AMAZING

Mall of Louisiana

6401 Bluebonnet Boulevard

Baton Rouge, LA

This year the events previously known as Mommy & Me and Daddy, too, is now called Monday Funday. There are three Monday Funday events planned as well as a Kids' Healthy Fun Fest.

MONDAY FUNDAY

Learning & Development Week

Monday, June 4

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

MONDAY FUNDAY

Behavioral & Emotional Health Week

Monday, June 11

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

MONDAY FUNDAY

Exercise & Nutrition Week

Monday, June 18

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KIDS’ HEALTHY FUN FEST

Saturday, June 23

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Register online if you are interested in attending with your kids.

The events are free and open to the public. The events are jam-packed with games, giveaways, free carousel rides and important health information for the whole family. Participants will be entered to win one of four $250 gift cards.

