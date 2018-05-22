OLOL announces summer events for kids to learn about good health

Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health is planning several “Summer of Amazing” events for children and their families to learn more about good health and wellness.
The events will be held at the Mall of Louisiana throughout June.
SUMMER OF AMAZING
This year the events previously known as Mommy & Me and Daddy, too, is now called Monday Funday. There are three Monday Funday events planned as well as a Kids' Healthy Fun Fest.
KIDS’ HEALTHY FUN FEST
Register online if you are interested in attending with your kids.
The events are free and open to the public. The events are jam-packed with games, giveaways, free carousel rides and important health information for the whole family. Participants will be entered to win one of four $250 gift cards.
