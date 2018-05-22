Researchers to test dietary supplement in new CITRUS study; volu - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Researchers to test dietary supplement in new CITRUS study; volunteers needed

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Researchers at LSU Pennington Biomedical are conducting a CITRUS research study to get more information about the safety and tolerability of Naringenin.

NARINGENIN

  • A substance found in citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits and limes
  • A dietary supplement marketed in the United States.

This study will take place over six months. Expected time in the study for each participant will be two months.

The study consists of 6 visits to the Pennington Biomedical outpatient clinic during a 6 to 8 week time frame. On one occasion, volunteers will have a 13 hour visit at the Pennington Biomedical inpatient unit.

NUMBER OF VISITS

  • 1 screening visit
  • 6 study visits

PROCEDURES

  • Vital signs
  • Urine Pregnancy Test (women of child bearing potential)
  • Blood draws
  • IV insertion

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Be 18 years or older
  • Have a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 20 and 35  
  • Have no evidence of diabetes (fasting blood sugar less than 126)
  • Be willing to refrain from consuming citrus fruits in any form and tomato products for 36 hours prior to each test day

TO PARTICIPATE

Each participant will be compensated $225.00 for the completion of the study. 

