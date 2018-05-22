Firm finds sexual misconduct by ex-prep school teacher

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) - A prestigious Massachusetts boarding school said an investigation has found a longtime Russian language teacher engaged in sexual misconduct toward a student in the 1980s.
Victor Svec, who worked at Phillips Academy in Andover for nearly four decades, has been barred from the campus and will not receive further benefits as a result of the findings by the independent law firm, the school announced Monday.
Svec took a leave of absence in February when the allegation first surfaced and then retired this month in the midst of the investigation.
"We are deeply sorry for the harm caused by this faculty member's misconduct," John Palfrey, head of school, said in a letter to students and faculty . "The Board of Trustees and I are grateful that a former student had the courage and will to come forward to recount a painful and traumatic experience that occurred decades ago."
A number listed for Svec's home rang unanswered, and other attempts to reach him on Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Tracy Sweet, a spokeswoman for Phillips Academy, declined to provide further details of the misconduct, saying the school wants to respect the privacy of the victim.
Sweet said the investigation into Svec was "as thorough as possible," but encouraged anyone with a concern about possible misconduct to come forward. She said the school will look into all matters.
The Sanghavi Law Office, which was hired by Phillips Academy to investigate all claims of misconduct, did not immediately return a phone message Tuesday.
Monday's announcement follows other allegations of sexual misconduct by former faculty members revealed in recent years by Phillips Academy, also known as Andover.
In 2016, the school alleged that five former teachers engaged in sexual misconduct toward students during the 1970s and 1980s. And last year, the academy said investigators determined there were another four cases of sexual misconduct, three involving former faculty members and one involving a student.
___
Follow Alanna Durkin Richer at http://twitter.com/aedurkinricher . Read more of her work at http://bit.ly/2hIhzDb .
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to...More >>
A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to comment requests.More >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety TuesdayMore >>
School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety TuesdayMore >>
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassMore >>
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassMore >>
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateMore >>
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateMore >>
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaMore >>
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaMore >>
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranMore >>
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranMore >>
President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the jobMore >>
President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the jobMore >>
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'More >>
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'More >>
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyMore >>
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyMore >>