JC Penney's CEO Ellison departs for Lowe's, shares plunge - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

JC Penney's CEO Ellison departs for Lowe's, shares plunge

(Jessica A. Stewart/The St. Joseph News-Press via AP, File). FILE- In this April 18, 2017, file photo, Marvin Ellison, CEO of J.C. Penney Co., visits the boyhood home of the company's founder James Cash Penney in Hamilton, Mo. J.C. Penney's CEO is lea... (Jessica A. Stewart/The St. Joseph News-Press via AP, File). FILE- In this April 18, 2017, file photo, Marvin Ellison, CEO of J.C. Penney Co., visits the boyhood home of the company's founder James Cash Penney in Hamilton, Mo. J.C. Penney's CEO is lea...

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) - J.C. Penney's CEO is leaving the company to become the top executive at Lowe's.

The announced departure of Marvin Ellison on Tuesday sent shares of the besieged department store tumbling more than 12 percent to what may become an all-time low.

Shares of Lowe's Cos., which has struggled to keep pace with rival Home Depot, are up more than 4 percent. Ellison spent 12 years at Home Depot Inc. before he joined J.C. Penney.

Ellison on July 2 will succeed Robert Niblock, who had previously announced plans to retire.

Ellison has been with J.C. Penney Co. for several years, but sales continue to slide. Last week, it cut its outlook for the year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • For Robert Indiana, 'LOVE' was a complicated relationship

    For Robert Indiana, 'LOVE' was a complicated relationship

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:03:16 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:35:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joel Page, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2009, file photo, artist Robert Indiana poses at his studio in Vinalhaven, Maine. Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018, at his home in Ma...(AP Photo/Joel Page, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2009, file photo, artist Robert Indiana poses at his studio in Vinalhaven, Maine. Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018, at his home in Ma...
    Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s 'LOVE' series, has died at his home in Maine.More >>
    Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s 'LOVE' series, has died at his home in Maine.More >>

  • Teen to face murder charge as adult in officer's slaying

    Teen to face murder charge as adult in officer's slaying

    Monday, May 21 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-05-22 03:43:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:35:01 GMT
    (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...

    The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was run over by a Jeep and fatally injured, authorities say.

    More >>

    The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was run over by a Jeep and fatally injured, authorities say.

    More >>

  • Miss Nebraska winner of Miss USA competition

    Miss Nebraska winner of Miss USA competition

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:12 AM EDT2018-05-22 04:12:51 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:33:58 GMT
    Miss Nebraska has been named Miss USA: Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.More >>
    Miss Nebraska has been named Miss USA: Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly