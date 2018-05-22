For the first time in 226 years, woman to lead the NYSE - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

For the first time in 226 years, woman to lead the NYSE

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Stock Exchange for the first time in its 226-year history will be led by a woman.

Stacey Cunningham, who started her career as a floor clerk on the NYSE trading floor, will become the 67th president of the Big Board.

That means that two of the world's most well-known exchanges will be led by women. Adena Friedman became CEO of Nasdaq in early 2017

Cunningham, who is the chief operating officer for the NYSE Group, becomes president Friday, according to International Exchange, they NYSE's parent company.

Current NYSE President Thomas Farley, is leaving to head a special purpose acquisition company.

The historically male-dominated financial industry has grappled with its own issues tied to the #MeToo movement.

Last month it was announced that the "Fearless Girl" statue, which has become a global symbol of female business prowess, will be moved from her spot staring down Wall Street's bronze "Charging Bull" to a new home facing the New York Stock Exchange.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

