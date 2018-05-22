EU says no clarity on US tariffs ahead of deadline - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EU says no clarity on US tariffs ahead of deadline

BRUSSELS (AP) - European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom says the EU still has no clear idea whether U.S. President Donald Trump will slap tariffs on the bloc's steel and aluminum exports in two weeks.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Malmstrom said: "We have no clarity yet." Malmstrom noted that she and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross speak several times a week.

In March, Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum. He has granted the EU a temporary exemption until June 1.

Malmstrom said: "I don't think they will be prolonged, the exemptions, so there will be some sort of decision and we have to prepare for different scenarios."

