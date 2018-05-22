French public service workers strike again over job cuts

PARIS (AP) - French public services workers have gone on strike as part of their protest a government plan to cut 120,000 jobs by 2022.
In a joint call, nine unions are also seeking higher wages and are denouncing the increasing use of short-term contracts in public services.
This is the third nationwide strike of public workers since French president Emmanuel Macron came into power last May. In his campaign for the presidency, Macron promised to reduce public spending and overhaul the country's labor laws.
Hundreds of flights to and from France have also been cancelled as French air traffic controllers have joined the movement.
The government is in discussions with unions about the plans and has said it intends to legislate on its labor reforms next year.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.More >>
Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.More >>
President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the jobMore >>
President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the jobMore >>
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'More >>
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'More >>
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyMore >>
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyMore >>
Texas school gunman blasted through classroom door, lingered for nearly 30 minutesMore >>
Texas school gunman blasted through classroom door, lingered for nearly 30 minutesMore >>
Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.More >>
Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.More >>
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalMore >>
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalMore >>
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalMore >>
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalMore >>
Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in TexasMore >>
Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in TexasMore >>
AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years agoMore >>
AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years agoMore >>