Miss Nebraska winner of Miss USA competition

By Associated Press
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Miss Nebraska has been crowned Miss USA.
Sarah Rose Summers bested 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia to win Monday evening's final competition. A 23-year-old contestant from Omaha, Summers graduated from Texas Christian University with two degrees and is working on becoming a certified child life specialist.
At the start of the two-hour broadcast, the field was immediately narrowed down to 15 contestants according to how they performed during preliminary rounds held in the days before Monday's broadcast. Then the field was narrowed down during the evening gown, swimsuit and interview portions of the competition.
Summers takes over from Kara McCullough, who won the competition last year when it was held in Las Vegas.
She will go on to represent the U.S. in the Miss Universe competition.
