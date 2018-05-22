New York Stock Exchange names first female leader - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

New York Stock Exchange names first female leader

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Stock Exchange has named its first female leader in the history of the 226-year-old exchange.

The parent company of the NYSE, Intercontinental Exchange Inc., told The Wall Street Journal Monday night that Stacey Cunningham will become the 67th president. She's currently NYSE's chief operating officer.

Cunningham will start her new job on Friday. She succeeds Thomas Farley, who came to the NYSE in November 2013. Farley has announced he's leaving Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange to lead a new special-purpose acquisition company.

Cunningham first started at the NYSE as an intern in 1994. She tells The Wall Street Journal that she "loved the place right out of the gate" and now she's "excited to be running it."

___

Information from: The Wall Street Journal, http://www.wsj.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Artist Robert Indiana, known for 'LOVE' series, dies at 89

    Artist Robert Indiana, known for 'LOVE' series, dies at 89

    Monday, May 21 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:12:35 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-05-22 04:14:46 GMT
    Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series – including the shown sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza in Philadelphia – died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series – including the shown sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza in Philadelphia – died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series – including the shown sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza in Philadelphia – died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series – including the shown sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza in Philadelphia – died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, has died at his home in Maine.

    More >>

    Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, has died at his home in Maine.

    More >>

  • Miss Nebraska wins Miss USA competition

    Miss Nebraska wins Miss USA competition

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:42:15 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-05-22 04:14:36 GMT
    The show has begun to see who will go home with the Miss USA title.More >>
    The show has begun to see who will go home with the Miss USA title.More >>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-05-22 04:14:33 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    More >>

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly