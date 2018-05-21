Sony invests in image sensors, acquires more of EMI Music

TOKYO (AP) - Electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp. is investing 1 trillion yen ($9 billion) mostly in image sensors over the next three years.
Sony also says it reached a deal to acquire for $2.3 billion from Mubadala Investment Co. a 60 percent stake in EMI Music Publishing, which has under its wing classics, such as the Motown catalog and Queen, as well as Kanye West, Alicia Keys and other contemporary artists.
Sony already owns 30 percent so once the deal is finalized, Sony will own 90 percent of EMI, according to the Tokyo-based maker of the Walkman portable player and Aibo robot.
Sony's recently tapped CEO Kenichiro Yoshida told reporters Tuesday the company's lead in sensors is key for evolving technology like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
