Sony invests in image sensors, acquires more of EMI Music - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sony invests in image sensors, acquires more of EMI Music

TOKYO (AP) - Electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp. is investing 1 trillion yen ($9 billion) mostly in image sensors over the next three years.

Sony also says it reached a deal to acquire for $2.3 billion from Mubadala Investment Co. a 60 percent stake in EMI Music Publishing, which has under its wing classics, such as the Motown catalog and Queen, as well as Kanye West, Alicia Keys and other contemporary artists.

Sony already owns 30 percent so once the deal is finalized, Sony will own 90 percent of EMI, according to the Tokyo-based maker of the Walkman portable player and Aibo robot.

Sony's recently tapped CEO Kenichiro Yoshida told reporters Tuesday the company's lead in sensors is key for evolving technology like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Miss Nebraska wins Miss USA competition

    Miss Nebraska wins Miss USA competition

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:42:15 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 11:13 PM EDT2018-05-22 03:13:43 GMT
    The show has begun to see who will go home with the Miss USA title.More >>
    The show has begun to see who will go home with the Miss USA title.More >>

  • Artist Robert Indiana, known for 'LOVE' series, dies at 89

    Artist Robert Indiana, known for 'LOVE' series, dies at 89

    Monday, May 21 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:12:35 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 11:13 PM EDT2018-05-22 03:13:42 GMT
    Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series – including the shown sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza in Philadelphia – died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series – including the shown sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza in Philadelphia – died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series – including the shown sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza in Philadelphia – died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series – including the shown sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza in Philadelphia – died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, has died at his home in Maine.

    More >>

    Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, has died at his home in Maine.

    More >>

  • Pastor: Mental illness drove man to ram car into his family

    Pastor: Mental illness drove man to ram car into his family

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:41:50 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 11:13 PM EDT2018-05-22 03:13:39 GMT
    (Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...
    Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.More >>
    Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly